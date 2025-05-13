Massive fire guts 50 shops in Kanpur's Collecotorganj, six severely injured A massive fire broke out in Kanpur's congested old Galla Mandi area in Collecotorganj on Tuesday, destroying over 50 shops and about three dozen vehicles. At least six people suffered severe burn injuries, with multiple LPG cylinder explosions adding to the chaos.

Kanpur:

A massive fire broke out in the densely packed old Galla Mandi locality in Collecotorganj, Kanpur, on Tuesday, destroying over 50 shops and about three dozen vehicles, officials said. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma said the fire, which started around 3 pm, spread rapidly due to strong winds, engulfing grocery shops, oil outlets, and medical stores. Several LPG cylinders exploded during the blaze, resulting in severe burn injuries to at least six people, officials added.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but preliminary reports suggest it may have been triggered by a short circuit at a turpentine oil shop or a battery explosion in an e-rickshaw, a fire department official said.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said a detailed inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause and assess the full extent of the damage. Firefighters took several hours to bring the situation under control as thick plumes of smoke and intense heat complicated the rescue operations.

