Massive fire breaks out in commercial building in Ghaziabad

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out in a commercial building in the Raj Nagar RDC area of Ghaziabad, creating panic among locals. The fire, which erupted in the tower of the building, spread rapidly, causing chaos in the area.

Several fire engines were quickly dispatched to the scene, with more than half a dozen fire trucks working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, the situation was contained before it could escalate further.

Three individuals were reported to have sustained minor burns in the incident and were provided with medical assistance. The building, which houses numerous commercial offices, was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred in the Kavinar police station area of Raj Nagar RDC, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Local officials have assured that efforts are underway to ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.

