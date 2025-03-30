Mass transfer of judges in Uttar Pradesh: 582 reassigned, including one in Gyanvapi case Uttar Pradesh undergoes a major judicial reshuffle with the transfer of 582 judges, including Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who presided over the high-profile Gyanvapi case.

In a significant judicial reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 582 judges have been transferred across the state following an order from the Allahabad High Court. The transfers were announced through a notification issued by the Registrar General of the High Court, Rajeev Bharti.

The list of transferred judges includes 236 additional district and sessions judges, 207 senior division civil judges, and 139 junior division civil judges. These transfers are part of the ongoing efforts to streamline judicial processes and ensure the efficient functioning of the judiciary in the state.

One notable transfer in the reshuffle is that of Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who presided over the high-profile Gyanvapi case in Varanasi. Judge Diwakar, who had made headlines for his ruling in the case, has been transferred from his position in Bareilly to the district of Chitrakoot. This move has drawn significant attention due to the prominence of the case he was involved in, which continues to be a subject of legal and public discourse.

Recently, the case involving Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Verma grabbed headlines. The controversy began after a fire broke out at his residence, although he was not at home at the time. The fire was extinguished by the police and firefighters, but reports claimed that a large number of burned notes were found at the scene. However, the pile of notes was completely burned.

The Chief of the Delhi Fire Service also made a statement, saying that no cash was found while extinguishing the fire. However, later, burned notes were recovered from outside the judge's house. This incident sparked a new debate about judges, and social media users began questioning the process of judicial appointments.

In the aftermath, Justice Yashwant Verma consulted with four senior lawyers at his residence in Delhi. It is important to note that the Supreme Court has set up a three-member committee to investigate the cash scandal, and Justice Verma will need to present his explanation to this committee.