Major tragedy averted as truck falls on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki | Video SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said that after receiving the alert, police teams rushed to the spot and discovered that a heavy dumper truck carrying plywood had plunged onto the railway track. At that moment, the Garib Rath Express was passing on the nearby track but avoided any impact.

Barabanki:

A serious mishap was narrowly avoided in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (November 26) when a high-speed dumper truck lost control, broke through a bridge railing, and plunged about 25 feet onto a railway track in Barabanki district. The accident occurred near the Ramnagar police station area, causing momentary panic as the Garib Rath Express- travelling from Amritsar to Bihar- passed on the adjacent track, narrowly escaping a major collision.

According to officials, the incident took place around 9 pm when the truck, loaded with plywood sheets, was crossing an overbridge. The uncontrolled vehicle smashed through the bridge barrier and fell onto the track below.

Rail traffic halted after electrical lines damaged

Superintendent of Police (Barabanki) Arpit Vijayvargiya confirmed the details of the incident to ANI, stating that the truck damaged the railway’s electrical lines as it fell, leading to an immediate suspension of train movement in the section.

“Upon receiving information, our team reached the site and found that a large dumper loaded with ply had fallen onto the railway track. The Garib Rath Express was simultaneously running on the adjacent track but escaped unhurt. The accident also disrupted electric lines, halting rail traffic temporarily,” SP Vijayvargiya said.

Railway engineers quickly arrived at the scene and began restoration work to clear debris and repair damaged electrical infrastructure.

Driver rescued, passenger train stuck temporarily

The truck driver, who had been trapped inside the crushed cabin, was rescued by a joint team of police, railway personnel, and disaster management units. He was rushed to the district hospital for first aid.

“We managed to pull the driver out after a coordinated rescue operation. He sustained injuries but was conscious when taken to the hospital,” the SP confirmed.

Due to the truck’s fall, a passenger train was briefly stranded at the spot. Railway officials arranged an alternate engine to move it forward once the lines were cleared. “The Garib Rath Express and the stranded passenger train were both unharmed. The truck had landed on the adjoining track,” Vijayvargiya said.

Cleanup and investigation underway

By late evening, railway authorities had restored train movement on the unaffected track while work to remove debris from the impacted line continued through the night. The police have begun an investigation to determine how the truck lost control and fell from the overbridge.

Initial reports suggest that excessive speed or a possible mechanical failure might have caused the driver to lose control. The damaged bridge railing and electrical infrastructure are being examined for safety compliance. A large police and railway presence remained at the site, with flashing emergency lights visible across the area as crews worked under floodlights to clear the wreckage and fully reopen the rail route.