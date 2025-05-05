Major fire in six-storey building in Kanpur’s Chaman Ganj, rescue ops underway | Video A massive fire broke out in a six-storey building in Kanpur’s Chaman Ganj area, where several people are feared trapped. Over a dozen fire tenders are on the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

Kanpur:

A massive fire broke out in a six-storey building in the Gandhi Nagar area under Chaman Ganj police station limits on Sunday. Several people are feared trapped inside.

Over a dozen fire tenders have been deployed to control the blaze, which quickly engulfed the entire building. Rescue operations are underway, with fire personnel using ladders to evacuate those stuck inside.

As a precaution, nearby buildings have been evacuated. Initial reports suggest the building housed an illegal shoe manufacturing unit. Further details are awaited.