Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: 23 IAS officers transferred including District Magistrates Among the major changes, Manish Kumar Verma has been appointed the new DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Deepak Meena takes charge as the DM of Ghaziabad.

Noida:

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 23 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) of key districts and Divisional Commissioners. The reshuffle, announced on Monday, includes high-profile changes in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Ayodhya.

Key district magistrates replaced

Among the major changes, Manish Kumar Verma has been appointed the new DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Deepak Meena takes charge as the DM of Ghaziabad. Ravindra Kumar Mandar will now serve as the DM of Prayagraj, and Krishna Karunesh has been posted as the DM of Gorakhpur. Other notable appointments include Neha Sharma as DM of Gonda, Medha Roopam in Kasganj, Alok Singh in Kanpur Dehat, Akshay Tripathi in Lalitpur, and Priyanka Niranjan in Mirzapur.

Commissioner of Ayodhya transferred

In another significant move, Gaurav Dayal has been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya. He replaces the outgoing commissioner as part of the larger reshuffle impacting several administrative divisions across the state.

Other important appointments

Several officers have been moved to key secretarial roles in the state government. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as Secretary in the Home and Vigilance Department, while Ministhy S. is now Secretary of the Finance Department. Sarika Mohan has been named Secretary, Basic Education Department, and Pramod Kumar Upadhyay will serve as the Sugarcane Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, Amrit Tripathi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority in Jhansi, and Vimal Kumar Dubey will take over as Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi, with additional charges in the Finance, Social Welfare, and Higher Education departments.

This reshuffle is seen as part of the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s efforts to streamline administration and improve governance.