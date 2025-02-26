Mahashivratri: Massive traffic arrangement in place in Prayagraj today: Check flight, train, bus routes To manage the influx of devotees, Indian Railways enforced an emergency plan, diverting all routes leading to Prayagraj Junction. In this regard, over 400 trains are scheduled to operate from eight railway stations.

Prayagraj: Because of the Mahashivratri, Prayagraj on Wednesday it witnessing an unprecedented surge in devotee movement across rail, road and air routes. The local administration has implemented strict travel arrangements to manage the final wave of devotees arriving at Triveni Sangam. Railways, roadways and airlines are also operating at full capacity to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

Giving details, DCP Ganga Par, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said he is personally overseeing the preparations of traffic, inspecting parking areas and instructing police personnel on traffic management.

Flight, train, bus services arranged

To manage the influx of devotees, the Indian Railways enforced an emergency plan, diverting all routes leading to Prayagraj Junction. In this regard, over 400 trains are scheduled to operate from eight railway stations, with a ring rail service connecting major religious cities like Ayodhya, Kashi and Chitrakoot.

Apart from this, over 146 flights will take off and land at Prayagraj Airport, while 3,550 buses, including 750 shuttle services across 13 routes, have been deployed. Moreover, shuttle services will remain free for passengers on Mahashivratri.

Prayagraj: Check bus stations and routes

To manage the traffic congestion, six temporary bus stations have been set up across Prayagraj, facilitating seamless travel to major destinations:

Jhunsi Bus Station: Serving Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia routes.

Saraswati Gate Bus Station: Connecting Varanasi and nearby towns.

Nehru Park Bus Station: Providing access to Kanpur, Agra, Delhi and Kaushambi.

Bela Kachhar Bus Station: Catering to Lucknow, Ayodhya and Bareilly routes.

Saraswati Hi-Tech City Naini: Connecting Vindhyachal, Mirzapur and Shaktinagar.

Leprosy Mission Bus Station: Operating towards Banda, Chitrakoot and Rewa.

Prayagraj: Check Railway Stations and train details

Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj: Kanpur, Agra, Delhi.

Naini, Chheoki, Prayagraj Junction: Vindhyachal, Buxar, Patna.

Prayag, Phaphamau: Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Ayodhya.

Rambagh, Jhunsi: Varanasi, Mau, Gorakhpur, Ballia.

Prayag Junction, Chheoki, Naini: Manikpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Jabalpur