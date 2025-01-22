Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath and UP Cabinet ministers take holy dip in Sangam | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi Adityanath and UP Cabinet ministers in Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other Cabinet ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, in Prayagraj.

Watch video here

Taking a dip in Sangam at any time during the Kumbh is considered auspicious. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam during the Mahakumbh brings spiritual purification and blessings. This year, the occasion is made even more special by a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, making it a highly auspicious event.

Nearly 10 crore people took holy dip

Since the start of Maha Kumbh until January 21, over 9.24 crore people have bathed at the Sangam. On January 21, by the time the news was written, more than 30.47 lakh people had bathed. Among them, over 10 lakh are Kalpavasis and more than 20.47 lakh are pilgrims.

About Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, commenced on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Kumbh Mela is a unique festival of Indian culture and religious traditions, with a history spanning thousands of years. It is famous worldwide where, every twelve years, lakhs of devotees gather at the bank of the river for a 'holy bath', based on special astrological alignments.

The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to draw millions of pilgrims, with various rituals, cultural activities, and spiritual events scheduled throughout the festival.

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Yogi announces 3 medical colleges, free smartphones, tablets to youths after Cabinet meet

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath holds special UP Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, to take dip in Sangam