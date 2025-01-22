Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath holds special UP Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, to take holy dip in Sangam today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kumbh Mela 2025: On the tenth day of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government held a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday. As per the UP Director General of Police, CM Yogi Adityanath along with all 54 ministers will take a bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, after the meeting.

"The Cabinet meeting will be held at noon, after that all the Cabinet ministers along with the CM with take a bath in Sangam. We have inspected the preparations. We are trying to provide better facilities to everyone here," DGP Prashant Kumar said. As per officials, the cabinet meeting will be held at Triveni Sankul in Arail. Earlier, the meeting was planned in the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims’ movement led to the shift in venue, they said.

CM Yogi to take dip in Sangam

After the meeting, the entire cabinet will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, CM Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet members will perform rituals and take a holy dip, an official statement said. This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With inputs from agencies)

