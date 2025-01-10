Mahakumbh: What is Japan's Miyawaki technique used to grow forests in Prayagraj to offer pure air to devotees

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/FILE Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has developed dense forests in Prayagraj ached of Mahakumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In view of the upcoming Mahakumbh Meala in Uttar Pradesh, the government has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by creating dense forests to ensure clean air and a healthy atmosphere for the millions of devotees expected to attend the event in Prayagraj. According to the Ministry of Culture, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has employed the Japanese "Miyawaki technique" over the last two years to establish oxygen banks across the city. These efforts have resulted in thriving green spaces that not only enhance the city's greenery but also contribute to improving air quality and ecological balance, it stated.

Chandra Mohan Garg, Commissioner of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, highlighted that the corporation has planted trees at over 10 locations, covering an area of 55,800 square meters. The largest forest, with around 1.2 lakh trees from 63 species, has been cultivated in the Naini industrial area. Another key plantation, consisting of 27,000 trees from 27 species, has transformed the Baswar garbage dumping yard into a lush green expanse. This initiative not only addresses industrial waste management but also reduces dust and odour while boosting air quality in the city, Garg added.

As per experts, the Miyawaki technique promotes rapid forest growth, helping mitigate the temperature fluctuations between day and night during summer. These dense forests provide numerous benefits, including reducing air and water pollution, preventing soil erosion, increasing biodiversity, and enhancing soil fertility. Additionally, they serve as habitats for birds and animals while lowering the ambient temperature by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The project incorporates a diverse range of species, including fruit-bearing, medicinal, and ornamental plants. Key species planted include mango, mahua, neem, peepal, tamarind, teak, and amla. Medicinal and ornamental plants such as hibiscus, kadamba, gulmohar, bougainvillaea, and Brahmi also form part of the initiative. Other trees like bamboo, kaner, mahogany, kachnar, and drumstick further enrich the city's green cover.

What is Miyawaki technique?

The Miyawaki technique, developed by renowned Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, is a revolutionary method for creating dense forests in limited spaces. Often referred to as the 'pot plantation method', it involves planting trees and shrubs close to one another to accelerate their growth. Plants grow 10 times faster with this technique, making it a practical solution for urban areas. This method mimics natural forests by using a mix of native species planted densely.

It improves soil quality, enhances biodiversity, and accelerates forest development. Trees planted using the Miyawaki technique absorb more carbon, grow faster, and support richer biodiversity compared to traditional forests. In urban settings, this technique has transformed polluted, barren lands into green ecosystems. It has successfully managed industrial waste, reduced dust and foul odours, and curbed air and water pollution. Additionally, it prevents soil erosion and promotes ecological balance, making it an effective tool for environmental restoration.



