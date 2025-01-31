Mahakumbh: Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj, diversions in place for 'Basant Panchami'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGI ADITYANATH (X) People taking holy dip in Sangam.

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar on Thursday (January 30) announced the removal of vehicle entry restrictions in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, which had been imposed for the smooth movement of devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela.

Addressing concerns over reports circulating on social media, DM Mandar clarified, "A viral message claims that vehicle entry in Prayagraj will remain restricted until February 4. This is completely baseless. The diversion scheme was implemented only in view of the 'Mauni Amavasya' amrit snan (holy bath)."

"As of January 30, devotees are returning and police have been instructed to remove the diversions and barricades. There will be no entry restrictions on vehicles on January 31, February 1, and February 4," he said.

Diversion on February 2 and 3 for 'amrit snan'

However, Mandar clarified that the diversion scheme would be re-implemented on February 2 and 3 for the Basant Panchami amrit snan.

"A separate process for vehicle entry into the mela area will be managed by the Mela Officer and the DIG, who will issue further notifications. There are no restrictions on vehicles within the Prayagraj Commissionerate area," he said.

"There is a very different process of entry of vehicles into the Mela Kshetra, Mela officials and DIG will inform everyone about it. There is no restriction on the vehicles in the Commissionerate area..," he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Yogi Government announced that VIP movement was restricted on major bathing days. All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri- as well as a day before and after these festivals would not receive special privileges.

The three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the tragic stampede during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people, has officially commenced its work. The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retired) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement."

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand. Meanwhile, in Prayagaraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials conducted an on-site inspection.