Mahakumbh: UP Police issues advisory for 'Mauni Amavasya', check parking slots, traffic, route details

Image Source : PTI Devotees gather to take holy dip in river Ganga during Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

In view of the upcoming holy festival of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ to be held on January 29, the Uttar Pradesh police have made special traffic and parking arrangements at Kumbh Mela 2025. The UP Police from its official handle in a post wrote, “Prayagraj Police is committed to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all the devotees.”

The Uttar Pradesh government had said it is anticipating 10 crore devotees for the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' at the Mahakumbh for which comprehensive measures are being implemented to efficiently manage traffic and crowds. Bathing ritual is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh.

Check parking arrangements for Mauni Amavasya:

Kali-2 parking: From Old GT Road, next to Alopi Devi temple, through Baghambari road, in the temporary police station area near Alopi Devi temple.

Nagavasuki parking (Bakshi Dam): Vehicles can be parked in the parking lot below the Nagavasuki ramp via Hasimpur bridge from Balsan square.

Baghada parking: From Balsan square, through Hasimpur bridge, descending from Bakshi dam to near the water tank

Gangeshwar Mahadev parking: From Telierganj, Shivkuti, and Govindpur via Ashtron Square near Gangeshwar Temple.

Colonelganj Inter College and Muslim Hostel Ground Parking: For those coming from Ashok Nagar and Katra area. Plot No. 17 Parking: Via GT Road, Jawahar Square, Harshvardhan Square and Bangar Square.

ECC Degree College and Jamuna Christian School Parking: For devotees coming from the old city via Yamuna Bank Road.

IERT Ground Parking: From Mumfordganj via Mazar Square after crossing the IERT Over Bridge.

CMP Degree College and KP Ground Parking: For devotees coming from MG Marg.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that only vehicles with passes will be allowed to enter the fair area. All other vehicles will be parked at the above designated parking spaces. Maharaj 2025 Guidance indicators and police assistance will be available for the convenience of devotees.