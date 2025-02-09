Mahakumbh: President Murmu to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, where she is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The office of the President confirmed this visit in an official statement on Sunday. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, drawing millions of devotees from around the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

During her visit, which will last over eight hours, President Murmu will take part in several religious activities. She will first perform a holy dip at the Sangam, followed by Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and the Bade Hanuman Temple. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, will accompany her during the visit.

The President's visit to the Mahakumbh will be a significant and historic moment, as she will be the latest in a long line of prominent figures to take a dip in the holy rivers. India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh.

The Akshayvat, which President Murmu will visit, is considered a symbol of immortality in Hindu culture and holds deep religious significance. It is a revered site in Hinduism and is mentioned in several ancient texts and scriptures.

In addition to her religious activities, President Murmu will also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre, an initiative designed to merge modern technology with spiritual traditions. The centre offers a digital experience of the Kumbh Mela, allowing both Indian and international devotees to gain a closer insight into the significance of this vast and sacred event.

Security arrangements in Prayagraj have been tightened ahead of the President’s visit to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees. President Murmu will return to Delhi in the evening, departing Prayagraj at around 5:45 PM.

This visit is expected to hold deep spiritual, cultural, and historical significance, not only for the people of Prayagraj but for the millions of devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The President’s presence will further elevate the spiritual and cultural importance of the event while also highlighting the blend of tradition and modernity through initiatives like the Digital Kumbh.