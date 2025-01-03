Mahakumbh 2025: Fire fighting robots, All-Terrain Vehicles to ensure safety of devotees in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The new fire station at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. Rehearsals for key rituals, such as the special Ganga Aarti, are underway at the Triveni Sangam -- the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. To ensure the safety of the millions of devotees expected to attend, the district administration has implemented several measures, particularly for crowd management and fire prevention.

In a proactive move, new fire stations have been inaugurated in the region. A fleet of 365 vehicles has been deployed to ensure a rapid response in case of fire emergencies. Additionally, officials have been directed to conduct awareness campaigns and organize mock drills to educate the public on handling fire incidents without panic. These efforts aim to prepare both authorities and devotees for any unforeseen situations, ensuring a smooth and safe experience during the grand festivities.

Speaking to the media, ADG Fire Padmaja Chauhan said that the officials tasked to spread awareness will also teach the people to handle such fire incidents. "We have informed the officers to go to the tents, spread awareness and carry out mock drills. If there is any small fire incident, people should not panic. The officers will also teach the people how to handle such fire," she added. This time, for Maha Kumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees.

ADG (Fire Department) Chauhan further informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes. The administration was also bringing in firefighting boats, which will be ready to be deployed in a week, Chauhan said, adding that the boats will use water from the river to douse the blaze.

Image Source : ANIAn image of the All-Terrain Vehicle.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Railways to run 3,000 special trains, check advance ticket booking details, other facilities