Mahakumbh: A first, fire robots to be used in 2025 religious congregation

Preparations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 is in full swing. At least 4 ATVs and fire robots are being used for the first time in the mela by the fire department. A dedicated mobile app is being developed to address challenges like crowd management and quick response in emergency faced by police personnel during the Mahakumbh 2025.

Meanwhile, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved increase in the fares of boatmen by 50 per cent. According to Additional District Magistrate Mahakumbh Vivek Chaturvedi, this decision comes after prolonged demands from the boatmen and a fruitful discussion between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration. Welcoming the move, Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association said that boat fares had remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation.

He praised the administration's decision as a significant step in favour of the boatmen's welfare. Following the fare hike for boats, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that devotees are not overcharged. A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency and it will be prominently displayed at all ghats and parking areas, according to ADM Mela.

A Vector Control Unit has been deployed to make the Maha Kumbh Mela area insect-free, addressing issues caused by mosquitoes and flies, officials said. The unit will systematically work across Mahakumbh Nagar to eliminate disease-spreading insects to protect visitors from mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. It will also help prevent hygiene-related issues and diseases caused by flies, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for all attendees, they said.