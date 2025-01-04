Mahakumbh 2025: 29 temples being beautified ahead of mega spiritual experience

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh: 29 temples being beautified ahead of mega spiritual experience

Mahakumbh 2025: In order to support the massive influx of pilgrims and enhance the spiritual experience, significant infrastructural developments have been made in the temples and ghats. Extensive efforts have been made to beautify 29 temples, enhancing their architectural splendor and creating a spiritually enriching environment for the millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh. For the first time, the Maha Kumbh is not just a spiritual journey for millions, but a meticulously planned, digitally empowered experience that combines ancient traditions with the very best of modern innovation.

With an emphasis on communication and coordination, the government has left no stone unturned in preparing for this grand religious gathering.

Apart from the state government machinery, the Railways is also employing smart digital methods for people coming to the Maha Kumbh. As per senior railway officials, colour-coded tickets will be issued to passengers travelling to Prayagraj during the Kumbh period. The colour codes will differ on the basis of direction and place the passenger is coming from.

‘Lost and Found’ area

The state government is also using the Bhasini App to enable officials deployed in the Maha Kumbh area to speak with visitors in different languages. A state-of-the-art, ‘Lost and Found’ area has also been set up where digital information of any person lost in the Kumbh area will be updated and shared and updated with various government agencies in real-time.

3,000 special trains

The Railways will run 3,000 special trains during the Maha Kumbh 2025, out of which 560 trains will operate on ring rail. He informed that about 10 lakh tickets can be distributed from these counters per day. In view of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Railways has now started the facility of taking railway tickets 15 days in advance.