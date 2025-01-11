Mahakumbh 2025: Video of heart-warming 'Aghori' dance during Masan Holi surfaces | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Aghori' dance in the Maha Kumbh mela

Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 were completed in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Mahakumbh, which is held every 12 years, will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. About 50 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh. This is the largest fair in the world. Apart from devotees, saints and sages also come from every corner of the world. Sadhus gathered in the Kumbh Mela. The spot where the fair is being organised wore a never-seen-before look.

Meanwhile, a video of 'Aghori' dance surfaced from the Mahakumbh fair. In the video, the artists are riding in a vehicle, in which songs are playing and the artists are doing Aghori dance. On Saturday, artists played Masan Holi in Prayagraj, the pictures of which are mesmerizing.

Masan Holi becomes an attraction

Ahead of the start of the Kumbh Mela on Saturday (January 11), artists dressed as Aghoris also played Masan Holi in the fair. The dance was captured by the spectators. The artists explained its spiritual and cultural significance by depicting the Aghori. The dance performance attracted the attention of local people and tourists. In a unique and lively display of tradition, a group of artists dressed as Aghoris performed a special 'Masan Holi' during a procession in Prayagraj, symbolising that the countdown to Kumbh has begun. Masan Holi is celebrated by Aghoris, who are known for their unconventional practices and deep spiritual beliefs.

Food available for nine rupees in the Kumbh Mela area

Ahead of the start of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the community kitchen 'Maa Ki Rasoi', which will provide food for just nine rupees. The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that the community kitchen is run by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for people from economically weaker sections. The statement said that the Chief Minister visited the hospital, where he inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and reviewed the arrangements and served food to the people present.

