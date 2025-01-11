Ram Mandir anniversary: CM Yogi recalls PM Modi's remark 'Ram hain to rashtra hai...' in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On the first Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday and recalled PM Narendra Modi's statement 'Ram hain to rashtra hai, rashtra hai to Ram hain' during his address. He also talked about the huge influx of pilgrims while highlighting the city's development since 2014.

He said, "On an average, 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees are reaching Ayodhya every day... Before 2014, there was no electricity in Ayodhya. There was no cleanliness in Ayodhya... There was no airport in Ayodhya. But today Ayodhya has an international airport... Four-lane and six-lane roads have been built in Ayodhya. The ghats of the Saryu River attract tourists from all over the country..."

'Why society was divided, Ram was in such condition?': CM Yogi asks

During his address, he urged people to think about why the society remained divided and why Lord Ram remained out of his temple for such a long time. He said, "We all have to pay attention to why was the society divided. Why were our deities in this condition." He emphasised that people have to stay united and not divide themselves based on caste. "If we are united, Sanatan will be strong and our country will be strong," he added.

Speaking about the consequences of being divided, CM Yogi warned, "If we remain divided on the basis of caste, this will happen to our deities. Wrong things will happen to our sisters and daughters." Earlier in the day, he reached Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla.

The day marks the first anniversary of Ram Mandir's consecration, which is being observed as 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi'. During the auspicious occasion, the Ram Temple Trust has started a series of cultural and religious events in Ayodhya. The celebrations will continue for three days up to January 13. Around 110 VIPs along with common people, who were unable to attend the historic ceremony last year, are invited to attend the event.

