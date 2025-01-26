Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police releases Sanjay Mishra-starrer short film on cybercrime to alert devotees

Follow us on Image Source : UP POLICE Snapshot from the UP Police video

The Uttar Pradesh Police has released a short film to make the devotees coming to Maha Kumbh 2025 and the general public aware of cybercrime. In this film, Sanjay Mishra has played the role of a sadhu named Shambhu Shikari.

Through the short film, it is shown how the cyber fraudster calls Shambhu Shikari and tells him that he is calling on behalf of a website. The fraud tells Shikari that he has won a trip to London in which the website will bear all the expenses, including travelling, food, and lodging for two people. When Shambhu Shikari tells that he has 2 disciples, the caller offers him a trip for 3 people for free, asking for the names of those 2 people and asking for an OTP to enter their names. Following this, Sadhu Shambhu Shikari tells the fraud two numbers—1930 and UP112—and makes the cyber fraud realise that he is a Baba and not a fool. In the end, through this short film, Sanjay Mishra advises the common people not to share their OTP with anyone and to stay cyber-safe.

The UP Police has shared the film with the caption: "OTP – Oh, I'm trapped! Cybercriminals trap you in the trap of 'too good to be true' offers and then cheat you by taking your OTP. Never share your OTP with any unknown person. Be cyber safe, be happy!"

On UP Police's short film, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Police is constantly trying to keep the devotees and common people coming to Maha Kumbh safe from cybercrime. In this direction, the general public is being made aware and alert; the first film was made on Accommodation Scam, and this second film has been made on OTP Scam. Along with this, DGP UP has also appealed to the general public not to share their OTP with any unknown person, as shown in this film.