Mahakumbh 2025: The legacy of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and rise of 'Akhadas' in India

India’s present-day Sanatan Dharm, as we know it, owes much of its foundation to Adi Guru Shankaracharya, who laid the cornerstone of its practices and principles. Born in the 5th century BCE, during a time when India faced great challenges, Shankaracharya’s efforts were pivotal in reviving and consolidating the essence of Hinduism amidst external invasions, religious and philosophical challenges, and internal divisions.

The 5th century BCE in India was marked by an influx of foreign invaders lured by the country's wealth, and many of these invaders either plundered its treasures or settled in the land, often influenced by the spiritual richness India offered. This period saw a deterioration of social order, with Eshwar, Dharma, and the Shastras being tested by external forces and internal disputes. It was during this tumultuous time that Shankaracharya took it upon himself to revive and fortify Sanatan Dharma.

One of Shankaracharya's significant contributions was the establishment of four major Peethas (centres of spiritual learning) across the country to unify the practice and propagation of Sanatan Dharma. These were the Govardhan Peeth, Sharada Peeth, Dwarka Peeth, and Jyotirmath Peeth.

He also recognised the need to protect Hindu institutions from exploitation and attack and thus founded Akhadas—armed branches of different religious sects. These Akhadas were formed to safeguard temples, monasteries, and devotees from external threats and had armed disciples proficient in martial arts.

Shankaracharya recognised that mere spiritual practice was not enough during those times; physical strength and combat skills were equally essential. Consequently, he encouraged young ascetics to build physical strength and become proficient in weaponry. This led to the establishment of Akhadas, which not only trained in physical disciplines like wrestling but also prepared ascetics for armed defence when necessary. Over time, many Akhadas came into existence across India.

Shankaracharya's wisdom extended to advising the Akhadas on the use of force only when necessary for the protection of temples, monasteries, and the devotees. During periods of foreign invasions, the Akhadas played a crucial role in defending sacred sites. Historical accounts even describe instances when over 40,000 Naga warriors helped local kings in repelling invaders like Ahmad Shah Abdali, who had attacked Mathura-Vrindavan and Gokul.

After India’s independence, these Akhadas gradually moved away from their military roots, with their leaders focusing on instilling discipline, spirituality, and study of Sanatan Dharma among their followers. Today, there are 13 prominent Akhadas, each led by a Mahant (chief priest). These Akhadas continue to play a vital role in upholding India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

Here’s a brief overview of some prominent Akhadas:

Shri Niranjani Akhada (Founded in 826 CE in Gujarat) – With branches in Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and others, it is dedicated to Lord Kartik Swami. Shri Juna Akhada (Founded in 1145 CE in Uttarakhand) – Known for its Naga ascetics, it is one of the oldest and most revered Akhadas. Shri Mahavir Akhada (Founded in 671 CE) – With roots in Bihar-Jharkhand or Haridwar, this Akhada has been instrumental in several historical battles. Shri Atal Akhada (Founded in 569 CE in Gondwana) – Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious Akhadas in India. Shri Ahwan Akhada (Founded in 646 CE) – Based in Kashi, its followers were instrumental in spiritual and martial arts. Shri Anand Akhada (Founded in 855 CE) – Based in Varanasi, this Akhada focuses on maintaining spiritual traditions and physical fitness. Shri Panchagni Akhada (Founded in 1136 CE) – A prominent Akhada with a focus on Gayatri worship and the safeguarding of Hindu Dharma. Shri Nagpanthi Gorakhnath Akhada (Founded in 866 CE) – Originating at the confluence of the Ahilya-Godavari, it specializes in the practice of yoga and spirituality. Shri Vaishnav Akhada (Founded in 1595 CE) – Based in Daraganj, it focuses on the worship of Lord Vishnu and has evolved over the years into three separate sects. Shri Panchayati Udasin Bada Akhada (Founded in 1910 CE) – Known for its diverse spiritual teachings and practices across several Indian cities.

The contribution of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in preserving the spiritual and cultural identity of India remains unparalleled. His establishment of Akhadas not only helped safeguard religious institutions but also provided a platform for devotees to practice both physical and spiritual disciplines, ensuring the continuity of Hinduism through challenging periods in history.