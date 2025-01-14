Mahakumbh 2025: Sisters Gita and Lalita won't get separated in Kumbh Mela due to this unique idea

Follow us on Image Source : X Sisters Gita and Lalita at Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: There's a very famous saying 'Kumbh ke mele mein bichde bhai', well, it is said because it is such a big gathering that people sometimes lose sight of their loved ones. To avoid this problem, sisters Sita and Gita, residents of Jharkhand, came up with a unique idea that turned everyone's head. They have tied their bangles with a ribbon, so now where Gita goes, Lalita automatically follows and vice versa.

Geeta and Lalita have been roaming for two days in Prayagraj with hands tied to each other. They told reporters they will stay in the same setting for the remaining days of their stay at Kumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh, world's largest gathering, is expecting to host over 45 crore people. In this crowd, every person has their own story and experiences. From ash smeared Naga Babas to devotees with great religious beliefs, every one is taking holy dip in such cold weather conditions.

‘Amrit Snan’ on Makar Sankranti

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, seers and devotees take a dip in the holy confluence on Tuesday. The Akharas took ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti.

The Maha Kumbh Mela administration has issued an order about the date, order and time for 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday.

Kumbh Mela 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will conclude on February 26, 2025. Most significant 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Mahakumbh 2025 began yesterday on the occasion of Paush Purnima and over 1.65 crore devotees took dip in the Sangam. The excitement was palpable in the sprawling Sangam area as devotees -- mostly in groups -- walked towards the waters chanting "Jai Ganga Maiyya," "Har Har Mahadev," and "Jai Shri Ram".