Mahakumbh 2025: Saints from North-Eastern states to become part of 'Shahi Snan' for 1st time | Details

Mahakumbh 2025: This time Mahakumbh is showcasing the cultural influence of the North-Eastern states, with a special focus on the tradition of 'Satradhikars' in Assam, where rituals will be conducted based on the Assamese Namghar culture. The northeastern saints are participating in the Mahakumbh for the first time in 2025.

The Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government has extended a special invitation to the saints from the northeastern region, granting them the status of ‘State Guests’. Special preparations are underway in the Prag Jyotishpur area of the Kumbh complex to accommodate these cultural events, beginning on January 12 (Sunday).

'Satradhikars' to participate in royal bath at Kumbh

Padma Shri awardee Chitta Maharaj of Tripura, along with ancient satras like Dakshin Pad Satra, Gadmur Satra, many 'satradhikars' will come and participate in the 'Shahi Snan'. This is for the first time that the Satradhikars will be participating in the royal bath at the Kumbh and staying there.

The akhadas will honour them, and there will be dialogues with the saint community. The Prag Jyotishpur camp is set to be inaugurated on January 12.

Mahant Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shri Keshav Das Ji Maharaj of Yogashram Bihalangini Assam, shared that a Namghar is being built in the Prag Jyotishpur area of Mahakumbh, marking the first time this is happening at the Kumbh. The Satradhikars will stay here and participate in the Shahi Snan. Religious gatherings will be held, and an uninterrupted Bhagwat Katha will take place, running for 168 hours over seven days, from January 21 (Tuesday) to January 27 (Monday).

Exhibition focusing on northeastern culture

An exhibition showcasing the cultures of all northeastern states will also be held, offering a complete picture of their society, culture, and religion. Artists have already arrived to prepare for it, and the exhibition will be inaugurated on January 12.

He further shared that the event will feature a performance by Ram Vijay Bhavana, which will be staged in the style of Ramlila. Additionally, there will be a Manipuri dance performance and a Satrik dance. A Bamboo Dance from Nagaland and an Apsara dance will also be showcased, all falling under the Satrik culture.

Mati Akhada

Devotees will display their artistic skills at the Mati Akhada, a unique tradition of yoga practice with its own distinct form. A model of Kamakhya will be set up, and the sacred water from Kamakhya will be distributed among the devotees.

"The kind of arrangements made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have deeply impressed, satisfied, and excited them. Yogi Ji has invited 125 saints from the Northeast, giving them the status of State Guests, and they are receiving calls from the CM's office. Their accommodations will be arranged in our own Khalsa," he remarked.