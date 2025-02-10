Mahakumbh: President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sangam after taking a holy dip | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel arrived at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. She took a holy dip at the Sangam amid tight security. Her Mahakumbh visit comes days after her deputy Jagdeep Dhankhar took a holy dip at the Sangam. Top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also took a holy dip at Sangam.

Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel rides a boat in Prayagraj.

Upon arrival in Priyagraj, Murmu, along with Yogi and Patel rode a boat and fed birds.

Earlier in the day, Governor Patel and CM Yogi received the President on her arrival at Prayagraj airport.

“During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to a Uttar Pradesh government release, Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Yogi Adityanath accompanying her. Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

The country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh.