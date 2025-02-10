Mahakumbh: President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sangam after taking a holy dip | Video
Mahakumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.
President Droupadi Murmu, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel arrived at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. She took a holy dip at the Sangam amid tight security. Her Mahakumbh visit comes days after her deputy Jagdeep Dhankhar took a holy dip at the Sangam. Top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also took a holy dip at Sangam.
Upon arrival in Priyagraj, Murmu, along with Yogi and Patel rode a boat and fed birds.
Earlier in the day, Governor Patel and CM Yogi received the President on her arrival at Prayagraj airport.
“During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.
According to a Uttar Pradesh government release, Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Yogi Adityanath accompanying her. Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers.
The country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh.
Over 41 crore devotees have taken holy dip so far
According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 41 crore people have taken a holy dip so far. Pilgrims from around India and the world continue to arrive in large numbers to take a holy dip despite the three sacred Amrit Snan festivals, on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, concluding.