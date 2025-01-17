Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj administration issues prohibitory orders till Feb 28

Follow us on Image Source : X Prayagraj administration issues prohibitory orders

Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj administration on Friday issued prohibitory orders in the district till February 28. As per the official orders, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced prohibitory orders under Section 163 to prevent any possible disruption of law and order in the district. The orders are in effect between January 16 and February 28 in the entire Commissionerate Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025: Prohibitory order specifications

No person shall organise any type of event, procession, procession, fast, dharna, demonstration etc. without the permission of the competent authority, nor block the road nor instigate anyone to do so, nor shall he do any publicity for gathering in an event without prior permission nor participate in any such programme. No person/organisation/group of persons will stage protest anywhere other than the designated protest site (near Patthar Church) located at Police Chowki Dharna Site, Civil Lines Police Station in the district. No person shall use a drone anywhere on the occasion of traditional religious events within the entire area of Police Commissionerate Prayagraj during the period of this order without prior permission of the competent officer. Only drones used for police and administrative work will be exempted from this ban. No person within the Prayagraj Commissionerate limits shall carry lathi, danda (except by the handicapped/elderly and the Sikh community carrying kirpan), axe, stick and any type of lethal weapon or firearm. Only police and administrative employees and officers shall be exempted from this restriction. No one shall enter all the government and non-government offices/premises of the district with any weapon or licensed firearm. No person shall give any provocative speech which hurts the sentiments of any community or person nor shall publish any advertisement/pamphlet which hurts the sentiments of any person or community. No person shall spread such rumours through social media or any other medium which may lead to a breach of peace or hurt the religious feelings of any other community and neither shall he himself post any misleading, provocative or sensitive post, article, photograph etc. nor shall he forward it nor shall he be forced to do so by anyone. No person shall sell, play or display any such audio/video cassettes and CDs which may confuse or create tension among the general public. No person shall cause any damage of any kind to any private or government property. No person shall forcibly close industrial/commercial establishments and shops etc. He shall not cause any disturbance in the normal functioning of government offices, factories and mills etc. nor create any obstruction in the movement or distribution of essential commodities and shall not instigate anyone to do such an act. No person shall stop the buses and other vehicles of U.P.R.S.P.N. from plying on the public road nor shall they damage any kind of vehicles. No person shall obstruct a public way or cause any obstruction in the movement of traffic. He shall not incite anyone to do so either.

The official order explained the reason behind prohibitory orders and stated, "In order to ensure that the festivals of various religions/sects and various competitive examinations are conducted safely and peacefully, it is necessary to stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest."

(With ANI inputs)