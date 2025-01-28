Mahakumbh 2025: Planning for 'amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya? Check IMD weather prediction for Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Large gathering of devotees at Mahakumbh fair

Mahakumbh 2025: The stage is set for the one of holy baths - 'amrit snan' in the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. The Prayagraj administration made elaborated arrangements as the 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya is likely to draw a large number of pilgrims to the Sangam area where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast prediction did not show any significant change in the weather. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain at 12 degrees Celsius with dense fog in the morning.

Railways' arrangement on Mauni Amavasya

Meanwhile, the railway authorities in Prayagraj rolled out a special plan along with certain restrictions to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the devotees. These arrangements will come into effect from Tuesday, and two days after the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), entry to Prayagraj Junction will be permitted from the city side while exit will be allowed from the Civil Lines side via platform No. 6.

Passengers with pre-booked tickets will be allowed separate entry from gate No. 5 on the city side, while unreserved passengers will enter through the direction-wise, colour-coded shelters.

These shelters will also have unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services.

14.76 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip so far

More than 15 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the last 17 days of the Mahakumbh, the authorities said. Over 35.50 lakh people have taken a holy dip today so far. Over 14.76 crore people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13.

