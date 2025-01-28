Raghav Chadha urges Centre to intervene after airfare to Prayagraj sees exorbitant spike during Mahakumbh

Follow us on Image Source : @RAGHAVCHADHA/X Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised the issue of a sudden dramatic spike in the airfare to Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh Mela. He urged the Central government to intervene. He said that the prices have soared to unusually high levels amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela as compared to prices during ordinary days.

Highlighting the grave difference between the airfares, Chadha said that during ordinary days the ticket price remains between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, however, the prices have soared to a range between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. He urged the Centre to intervene to ensure affordable travelling for devotees by curbing exorbitant fees charged by the airlines.

Emphasising that serving devotees is the greatest virtue of all, Chadha said that such charges are a disservice to pilgrims' faith. He alleged that the practice of increasing airfare is actually taking advantage of the devotees.

"The prices of Air-Tickets to Prayagraj have soared to unusually high levels compared to ordinary days. On behalf of all the devotees who wish to undertake the pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, I urge the Union Government to intervene and stop airlines from charging exorbitant fees, taking advantage of the devotees. I request that flight prices be made more affordable for everyone attending the Maha Kumbh," Chadha said.

Notably, the Mahakumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. So far over 15 crore people have taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The latest stats are the highest as compared to the last Kumbh and Mahakumbh events. The footfall is further expected to rise with the government anticipating nearly 10 crore devotees' influx on the Mauni Amavasya (January 29).

The administration has made massive arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. As per the government anticipation over 45 crore people are expected to attend the mega religious event in Prayagraj.