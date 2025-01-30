Mahakumbh: Next 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, know most auspicious time for holy bath at Sangam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh Amrit Snan.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj continues to witness an overwhelming influx of devotees, reaffirming its status as the world's largest religious gathering. A day after a tragic stampede claimed 30 lives, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified efforts to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of pilgrims flocking to the sacred event.

According to official figures released on Thursday (January 30), more than 27 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13. Over 55 lakh people have taken a holy dip today till 8 am at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13.

With the Mahakumbh drawing millions each day, authorities remain on high alert, implementing enhanced security and crowd control measures to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all attendees. The first 'Amrit Snan' took place on Makar Sankranti (Janauary 14), followed by the second on Mauni Amavasya (January 29). Now, devotees are preparing for the third Amrit Snan, which will occur on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Auspicious timing for 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Magh month during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). According to the Hindu Panchang, this year, the Panchami Tithi will begin on February 2 at 9:16 am and end on February 3 at 6:54 am. However, the 'Amrit Snan' during Basant Panchami will take place on February 3, and the Brahma Muhurat for this sacred bath will be from 5:23 am to 6:16 am. Bathing during this auspicious time is believed to bring immense spiritual rewards and blessings.

As per Hindu mythology, the significance of the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami is immense as the day symbolises knowledge and wisdom. It is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati -- the goddess of learning. Taking a holy dip on this day is believed to invoke her blessings, bringing prosperity, peace, and the removal of all sins from one's life. The 'Amrit Snan' is not only considered a deeply purifying act but also one that bestows abundant blessings and spiritual upliftment.

Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: What is 'Sangam Nose', the most sacred point for dip that triggered stampede in Prayagraj