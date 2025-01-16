Mahakumbh: Meet 'Ambassador Baba' whose 35-year-old saffron-coloured car grabbing limelight at Mela

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV "Ambassador Baba" at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: As millions flock to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj for the holy dip, one of the most talked-about attractions this year is the enigmatic Naga sadhus. Among them, a unique figure has captured the spotlight -- known as the "Ambassador Baba." What makes him stand out is his prized possession: a 1973 model Ambassador car, painted in saffron and in perfect working condition.

"Ambassador Baba", whose real name is Rajgiri, hails from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. Speaking to India TV, the baba said that he always travels in his vintage car and drives it personally wherever he goes. For the past 35 years, this saffron-coloured vehicle has been his loyal companion which makes his distinct presence at every spiritual gathering he attends.

A unique bond with his car

Baba’s Ambassador car isn’t just for show -- it’s a fully functional, customised vehicle. To beat the heat, he has installed an exhaust fan on the roof and even uses ice blocks with a battery-operated setup to create a makeshift air conditioner. Baba also takes pride in his mechanical expertise, claiming that he never requires a mechanic. "If the car breaks down, I repair it myself," he said.

Journey of spirituality

Baba said he began his spiritual journey at the tender age of seven. By the age of 15, he had fully dedicated himself to intense meditation and penance. Under the guidance of his guru, he renounced worldly ties and embarked on a path of self-discipline. Regardless of the season, be it scorching summer or freezing winter, he continues his meditation without any cloth on his body -- a practice rooted in ancient ascetic traditions.

Does Baba get angry?

When asked about his temper, Baba admitted that he becomes irked by odd or frivolous questions. "If someone asks about my penance, I am happy to explain. But pointless queries irritate me," he remarked. Baba further stated that he has planned to retreat to forests and caves for continued meditation after the completion of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He considers the Mahakumbh an essential ritual and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the "Amrit Snan" (holy bath) at the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

