Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani offers prayers, performs Ganga arti at Sangam in Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Image Source : ANI Gautam Adani offered prayers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family performed aarti and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday during his visit to the Mahakumbh Mela. After prayers, he hailed the arrangements made by the administration and said that there was nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga.

He said, "The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is wonderful...The management here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga."

From there, he visited the famous Lete Hanuman temple, a resting form of Lord Hanuman, and offered prayers. he also distributed food to the devotees before leaving Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Adani contributes to Mahaprasad Sewa at ISKCON camp

Earlier today, he visited the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) camp in Prayagraj and joined hands to contribute to the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. Under this program, meals will be served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.

The Adani Group and ISKCON, on January 9, announced their partnership to provide free meals to the devotees in Mahakumbh Mela.

50 lakh devotees are expected to be fed under Mahaprasad Seva during the Mela. The meals will be prepared in two kitchens inside and outside the Mela area and distributed at 40 locations. Moreover, special arrangements have been made to assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children.

During his visit, Adani praised ISKCON's dedication to seva, stating, "In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God".

Reflecting on the partnership, he emphasised, "We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON. Guru Prasad Swamiji, known for his dedication to the service of humanity, praised Adani's humility and selfless contributions."

(With inputs from ANI)