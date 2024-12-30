Mahakumbh 2025: Drones capture mesmerising Ganga puja event | Watch heartwarming visuals

Follow us on Image Source : X Mesmerising visuals of Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for the world's largest religious gathering and an awestruck spectacle for the devotees who visit Mahakumbh 2025. The recent drone visuals show the mesmerising Ganga Aarti and beautiful night life at Prayagraj. The administration is racing against time to finalise the preparations for the Kumbh Mela beginning on January 13.

Mahakumbh 2025 visuals

Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025 in Prayagraj. UP Tourism department and news agencies keep sharing breathtaking visuals from the site, leaving the spectators in awe.

Drones to light up sky

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is planning to organise a drone show at the Sangam area depicting events of religious and spiritual significance including the 'Samudra Manthan'. The drone show will be organised above the Sangam Nose area during the evening. A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of ‘Prayag Mahatmyam’ and the Mahakumbh.

Top notch security

Among the top security arrangements at Mahakumbh 2025, government is also deploying "underwater drones" capable of diving up to 100 meters to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area. Also, the deployment of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will provide "real-time monitoring" and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety.

Oer 40 crore devotees from across the globe are expected to attend Kumbh Mela 2025. It is a 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 that will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Pilgrim headcount to be monitored

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track headcount of the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh next month. The Uttar Pradesh administration is on toes with the preparations for this gathering.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna shared the advanced arrangements being made here and said, "The first method is attribute based search, where tracking will be conducted using person attribute search cameras. The second method involves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims. Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID readers."

(With PTI inputs)