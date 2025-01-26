Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Mahakumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Video

Mahakumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Video

Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh government saying that the elderly are facing problems while commuting in Prayagraj. He said that if Rs 7,500 crore were spent in organising kumbh then proper arrangements should have been made.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Prayagraj Published : Jan 26, 2025 16:35 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 16:35 IST
Mahakumbh mela 2025
Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh Mela

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela. Yadav's visit comes amid ongoing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his remark regarding the Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting held earlier this week at the Maha Kumbh.

Before taking the holy dip, Akhilesh spoke to the media and said that the message from Mahakumbh should be positive and not divisive. He said, "People come here with their personal faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here... The people in govt shouldn't make this event a sports event... I have seen that older people who are coming from various places - there should have been the kind of management that nobody has to face any difficulty."

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that everyone is welcome at Maha Kumbh and assured that good arrangements have been made there. "Everyone is welcome (at the Mahakumbh). There are very good arrangements, everyone is welcome," Pathak said.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for "criticising" Maha Kumbh and said that the former UP CM is "playing the faith of the people of India.

UP Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya when asked about Akhilesh Yadav's visit, said, "This is an ancient tradition, every citizen should take a bath. When our Prime Minister, President, and former President are all taking a bath, then why shouldn't Akhilesh ji take a bath? Is he not a resident of this country?"

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement