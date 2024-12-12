Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to launch development projects worth around Rs 7,000 cr

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to assess the development works for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore, as per an official statement. The Prime Minister's itinerary begins with a visit to the sacred Sangam Nose around 12:15 pm, where he will perform puja and darshan. This will be followed by a visit to the Akshay Vata Vriksh at around 12:40 pm for puja rituals, along with darshan at the Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. Later, the Prime Minister will tour the Maha Kumbh exhibition site to review the plans and progress for the event. By 2 pm, he is scheduled to formally inaugurate and launch various developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and preparations for the grand religious gathering.

The release highlighted that these initiatives include various projects aimed at Maha Kumbh 2025, encompassing rail and road infrastructure such as 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads. These efforts aim to improve infrastructure and ensure seamless connectivity in Prayagraj. In alignment with his commitment to a clean and pristine Ganga, PM Modi will also inaugurate projects for intercepting, tapping, diverting, and treating minor drains flowing into the Ganga. These measures will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

Additionally, he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects related to drinking water and electricity. Further, the Prime Minister will inaugurate major temple corridor projects, including the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor. These projects are expected to enhance accessibility for devotees and boost spiritual tourism. To support Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, PM Modi will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, designed to provide guidance, updates, and event details to devotees.

About Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.



