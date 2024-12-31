Maha Kumbh 2025: No protocols for 'Shahi Snan', flower to be showered on saint, orders CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : X Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, emphasising safety, cleanliness, and hospitality for the millions of pilgrims and visitors expected at the grand event. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Adityanath announced that no official protocol would apply during the Shahi Snan (main bathing) festival, and flowers would be showered on saints and devotees as a mark of respect.

Adityanath revealed that over 7,000 organizations have already arrived in Prayagraj, with the Mela Authority arranging more than 1.5 lakh tents to accommodate visitors. The Chief Minister highlighted the global interest in the Mahakumbh, with attendees anticipated from across the country and the world.

Urging the people of Prayagraj to set a benchmark in cleanliness and hospitality, Adityanath expressed confidence that this year’s Mahakumbh would surpass the standards set during the 2019 Kumbh. “This is an opportunity to showcase our culture and traditions while presenting a cleaner, more welcoming Prayagraj,” he said.

Safety and convenience for all attendees were underlined as top priorities. “Whether they are Indians, foreigners, NRIs, or residents of Prayagraj, ensuring their safety and comfort without any discrimination is our responsibility,” Adityanath affirmed.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of tasks assigned to various departments and directed officials to expedite police verification for street vendors, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw drivers to bolster security measures. He also addressed misinformation campaigns targeting Indian traditions, urging citizens to counter such narratives with facts.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand informed the Chief Minister that land allocation for Akhadas, Mahamandleshwars, and other religious institutions has been completed, while allocation for Prayagwal and newer institutions is underway.

Adityanath also performed a ceremonial Abhishek and Puja of Maa Ganga and paid homage to Bade Hanuman during his visit. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a Bio-CNG plant in Arail, Naini, as part of the state’s sustainability initiatives.

The Chief Minister’s visit reinforced the administration’s commitment to making the Mahakumbh a secure, well-organized, and culturally vibrant event.