UP: Lucknow's Lulu Mall in controversy again, manager accused of rape and blackmail

Lucknow:

The renowned Lulu Mall in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, has once again found itself embroiled in controversy. This time, a serious allegation of rape, blackmail, and physical assault has been levelled against the mall's manager by a female employee. The accused has been identified as Farhaz. Acting on a complaint, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

What's the case?

According to the complaint, the woman, who works at Lulu Mall, alleged that the manager spiked her cold drink with a sedative and sexually assaulted her. During the incident, he also recorded a video and later used it to extort money from her. When she refused to comply, he allegedly threatened to leak the video online.

The woman further stated in her complaint that Farhaz physically assaulted her and even burned her with a cigarette. The police have registered an FIR under sections related to rape and assault and have taken the accused into custody. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City police station, the police said.

Previously in the news for namaz controversy

Earlier, Lulu Mall in Lucknow had sparked widespread attention following a video that showed a group of people offering namaz inside the mall premises soon after its inauguration. Hindu organisations strongly objected to the act and staged protests outside the mall, demanding recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa in response.

In reaction, the mall authorities filed an FIR against those offering prayers and clarified that no religious activities of any kind are permitted inside the mall premises. The incident had also stirred a significant debate on religious practices in public commercial spaces.

