Lulu Mall controversy: FIR filed against people who offered namaz on its premise

Lulu Mall controversy: The management of Lulu mall has filed an FIR against people, who had offered namaz on its premise a few days back. Jaykumar Gangadhar, regional director, Lulu India Shopping Mall, Lucknow, said: "Engaging in religious practices has been prohibited in the establishment."

Gangadhar added that some selfish elements were trying to target Lulu Mall. The mall administration had earlier put out a notice saying no religious prayers will be allowed in the mall premises. The new directive has come after video of people offering Namaz went viral on social media.

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a right-wing Hindu group that also filed a police complaint.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

After the video surfaced on social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Charturvedi, national spokesman of the Mahasabha said.

