Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Vriksharopan Jan-Abhiyan 2024' in Lucknow

Lucknow's Akbar Nagar will now be known as 'Saumitra Van' (forest) as more than 10,000 saplings will be planted in this region as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan - 2024' (Plant Trees Save Trees campaign). The campaign was flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 'Saumitra Van' on Saturday. Under this initiative, a total of 36.5 crore trees will be planted across the state.

The 28-kilometer-long Kukrail River originates from Asti village of Bakshi Ka Talab and falls into the Gomti River in Lucknow. Gradually, the banks of the river were encroached upon and the river became a drain.

Recently, the government bulldozed Akbar Nagar on the way to the river front saying the entire area was settled illegally.

In Akbar Nagar, the government bulldozed 1100 houses, slums and 101 shops and shopping complexes. The entire area will now be known as 'Saumitra Van'.

As part of this campaign, there will be 6,000 big plants and 4,000 small plants. Some plants which will be planted here include rosewood, jamun, vine, Arjun, mango, tamarind,

Amla, Jackfruit, Guava among 32 different species.

Apart from this, 10 herb species like Sarpagandha, Aloe Vera and bush species like lemon, cranberry and Chandni will also be planted. The government is creating 'Saumitra Van' and 'Shakti Van' on 25 acres of the Kukrail riverfront.

