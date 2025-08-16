Krishna Janmashtami: UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils Rs 30,000 crore action plan for Brij region development Krishna Janmashtami: CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan. Of these, 80 projects worth Rs 273 crore were inaugurated and 38 projects worth Rs 373 crore were launched.

Mathura:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a Rs 30,000-crore action plan dedicated to the holistic development of the Brij region, which includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul, on Saturday (August 16). Calling these pilgrimage sites sacred legacies of the 'Dwapar Yuga', he said the state government is determined to fulfil tasks “once considered impossible.”

Spiritual heritage as a guiding force

Addressing a gathering at the Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura’s Dampier Nagar on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s 5,252nd birth anniversary, Adityanath emphasised that India's spiritual heritage has consistently guided the world in times of crisis, paving the way for peace and harmony. He also drew parallels to Lord Krishna’s role in the Mahabharata, highlighting how Krishna stood for the protection of the weak and the destruction of the wicked.

Launch of 118 development projects

In addition to the mega plan, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan. Of these, 80 projects worth Rs 273 crore were inaugurated, and 38 projects worth Rs 373 crore were launched. Initiatives include-

Beautification of parikrama routes and entrance gates

Renovation of kunds

Better facilities for devotees

Connectivity upgrades and ropeway services

Water conservation and environmental protection measures

Adityanath also said efforts are being made for the cleanliness and uninterrupted flow of the Yamuna, noting examples of past achievements like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham makeover, and the massive 67-crore pilgrim turnout at Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Vision for 2047

Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he emphasised that society and the government must work collectively to make the state prosperous and fully developed by 2047, when India celebrates its centenary of independence.