KGMU Mazar row: Demolition notices spark showdown in Lucknow; AIMIM issues stark warning

Lucknow:

A major controversy has erupted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow over alleged illegal mazars (religious structures) situated within the campus premises. The university has so far issued two notices to the bodies overseeing these structures, directing them to remove the mazars.

As per reports, notices were affixed to 6–7 mazars situated inside the university grounds, giving concerned committees a 15-day ultimatum to voluntarily remove the structures. The notices clearly state that if the mazars are not dismantled within the stipulated time, the administration will proceed with demolition and recover the associated expenses from the respective mazar committees.

The KGMU administration has maintained that the land is designated strictly for academic and medical purposes and that the structures in question lack proper legal land records or official construction permissions. As such, they have been categorised as unauthorised encroachments on university property.

BJP leaders write to CM Yogi Adityanath

Several BJP leaders wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking removal of these “illegal structures”.

They alleged that such constructions amount to encroachment on government land, pose potential security concerns and could disturb the secular character of the institution.

However, some local residents and visitors have pointed out that certain mazars have existed on the campus for decades and have been frequented by devotees over the years. The move has therefore sparked discussion.

AIMIM issues stark warning

AIMIM has strongly opposed the notices issued by the University administration. The party’s UP unit chief, Sheikh Tahir Siddiqui, described the notice as “misleading” and “illegal” during a press conference and warned of launching an agitation.

Siddiqui termed the notice unconstitutional and said that an institution like KGMU has no authority to unilaterally put up such a notice. He stated that if there is any issue of encroachment, the matter should be reported to the government and administration.

“These mazars and dargahs have existed long before KGMU was established. These structures date back to the pre-British era. Even when KGMU was being constructed, the administration left these mazars untouched and made no changes to their structures. Suddenly declaring them illegal today is a conspiracy,” he said.

Sheikh Tahir Siddiqui described the mazars as symbols of communal harmony and brotherhood and warned that AIMIM would not remain silent if any attempt was made to bulldoze them. He said the party would launch protests in every district across Uttar Pradesh.

“A bulldozer will have to run over our chests before anyone can touch a mazar,” he warned.

Siddiqui added that the administration and government would be responsible for any confrontation.