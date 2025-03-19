Kanpur woman, 90, mauled to death by pet German Shepherd A 90-year-old woman, Mohini Trivedi, was mauled to death by her pet German Shepherd at her home in Rawatpur near Kanpur. The woman was attacked after she reportedly hit the dog with a stick.

In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet German Shepherd in Rawatpur, near Kanpur, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred last Friday when the victim, Mohini Trivedi, was attacked by the dog in the courtyard of her house. According to officials, the dog bit her multiple times—on her head, face, stomach, and hands. She was rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, where doctors declared her dead.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after her grandson, Dheer Prashant Trivedi, a mechanical engineer, approached the veterinary department of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC), requesting permission to take the dog back into the family’s custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Arti Singh confirmed the attack and said that no formal complaint had been received so far. However, she has directed her team to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a report.

Police said Mohini Trivedi had gone to the courtyard for some work when the dog started barking. Irritated, she reportedly hit the dog with a stick, prompting the animal to lunge at her. Family members present at the time—Dheer and his mother Kiran Trivedi—were unable to intervene as both were recovering from leg fractures.

Following the incident, a police team along with KMC officials visited the house and shifted the dog to the veterinary department. KMC’s chief veterinary officer R.K. Niranjan said that a final decision on returning the dog to its owner would be taken after a thorough medical examination.