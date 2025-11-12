Kanpur tragedy: Man dies after slipping between moving train and platform, horrifying video surfaces A tragic accident at Kanpur Central Railway Station claimed a passenger's life after he slipped between a moving train and the platform. The shocking video of the incident has gone viral. The GRP is investigating the case and has sent the body for post-mortem.

A tragic accident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Central Railway Station, where a passenger lost his life after falling between a moving train and the platform. The incident occurred when the man attempted to get off the train while it was still moving. He lost balance and slipped into the narrow gap, dying instantly as the train continued to move. A disturbing video of the accident has surfaced online, showing the passenger trapped between the platform and the train moments before being crushed.

Police and eyewitness reactions

The video shows the man coming under the train. A policeman can be seen running towards him in an attempt to save his life, but it was too late. The Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted the panchnama and sent the unidentified body for post-mortem examination. Eyewitnesses and social media users have reacted strongly to the video. Many commented that a bystander seen running on the platform could have saved the man had he shown courage. Others criticised the person filming the tragedy for choosing to record the video instead of helping the victim.

A grim reminder of repeated negligence

This is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred at a railway station. Similar incidents have been reported earlier when passengers, in their haste, tried to get on or off moving trains. Authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to avoid such life-threatening actions. Passengers are advised to remain patient and ensure complete halting of the train before attempting to board or disembark. A moment of caution can save a life.

