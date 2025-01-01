Kannauj: Elderly, dead on papers for 8 years, reaches DM's office to declare him alive, literally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harnath Pal

The Bollywood film 'Kaagaz' which was released three years ago is the story of a living man troubled by the system, who was declared dead in government records. Like the film script, the same happened with a farmer, Harnath Pal. The villager who was declared dead in government records has been running from pillar to post for eight years to prove that he is alive. Because of this, he is not able to get the benefit of any scheme.

Harnath has been trying to revive himself since 2016

According to the information, Harnath Pal (60), a resident of village Wahidpur Mauja Sausari in Tirwa tehsil area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, has been declared dead in government documents. Whenever he goes to the government office for any work, the file is closed after declaring him dead. Since 2016-17, he has been making rounds of officials from the district to tehsil level to prove that he is alive.

Many clerks have even assured him of bring him back to life literally. After this, when he went there with the application for Kisan Samman Nidhi, where he was declared dead and was denied the Samman Nidhi. The application was rejected. Due to this, he is trying to prove that he is alive.

Harnath Pal, who reached the Collectorate, has given a complaint letter to District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla in this regard and has demanded that he be declared alive. In the complaint letter, he said that in 2016-17 he was shown as dead in government documents. Whereas he is alive. He wrote that he had applied for Kisan Samman Nidhi. All the farmers received money but his money did not come.

On this, when he reached the concerned office Krishi Bhawan, where he was told that he is dead in the application. On this, he reached the tehsil where he was told that your papers have been corrected. After this, he again went to the concerned office but did not get any benefit.

Farmers are not getting any government benefits

The victim farmer said that he has not been given any government benefits till date speculating the reason behind he being declared dead. The victim farmer has demanded from the District Magistrate that action should be taken against whoever is guilty in this. So that he can get the benefits of government schemes.

(Report by Surjeet Kushwaha from Kannauj)