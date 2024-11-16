Jhansi medical college fire: NHRC sends notice to UP govt, DGP over deaths of newborn babies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NICU of Jhansi medical college after fire incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said that it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's DGP in connection with a fire at the children ward of a Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

The NHRC, describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", has sought a detailed report within a week. The commission said that the contents of the reports are "indeed disturbing and indicate negligence" resulting in a "grave violation" of victims' human rights of the victims as they were in the care of a government institution.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo moto cognisance of the media reports that at least 10 newborns died in the fire that broke out in the NICU of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday night.

Apart from 10 deceased, sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators, it said.

Accordingly, the NHRC panel said that the notices were issued to the chief secretary and the DGP of the state, seeking a detailed report within one week. Seeking the report, NHRC said that it should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against officials responsible, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families.

Notably, the state government on Saturday formed a four-member committee to probe the fire incident. The committee will have to submit its report within seven days. The committee will investigate the primary cause of the fire, any type of negligence and recommendations for avoiding similar incidents in future.

Earlier, CM Yogi announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's family. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak who reached the spot on Saturday morning said, "Instructions have been given to probe the incident...local administration has been asked to submit the probe report within 24 hours. 10 newborns have died, 7 have been identified, 3 are yet to be identified, if required DNA test will be conducted...prima facie it appears to be a short circuit inside the oxygen concentrator...we will establish a helpline number for the missing newborns...I am monitoring the situation myself and we are with the affected families."

(With PTI Inputs)