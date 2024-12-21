Jewar Airport: CM Yogi increases land acquisition compensation by Rs 1,200 per sqm, farmers welcome decision

Follow us on Image Source : @MYOGIADITYANATH/X CM Yogi during dialogue with Jewar farmers

In a major announcement for Jewar farmers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an increase in compensation to farmers for land acquisition to build the Jewar Airport by Rs 1,200 per square metre. The rate has now been revised from Rs 3,100 per sqm to Rs 4,300 per sqm, an official statement from the state government said.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asia's largest airport is being built in Jewar, the credit for this development goes to the farmers. The compensation payable for land acquisition for the third phase for Noida International Airport, Jewar has been increased from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per sqm. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all the farmer brothers!"

Farmers to be paid interest as per rules

The announcement came during CM Yogi's conversation with the farmers who gave their land for the completion of the final phase of the airport. During the event, CM Yogi said, "Farmers will also be paid interest as per rules, and complete arrangements will be made for the resettlement of affected farmers, and their employment."

The farmers welcomed the decision and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. CM Yogi said, "Jewar remained immersed in darkness for decades, and now it is ready to shine on the world stage. In the next 10 years, Jewar is going to become the most developed area of the country, and the whole world will see prosperity. Noida International Airport will start in April 2025, The Hon'ble Prime Minister will inaugurate it."

'Earlier bullets were fired, now farmers happily giving land': CM Yogi

He asserted that earlier the bullets used to be fired for land in the area but now farmers are happily donating land. Meanwhile, farmers said that they have full faith in CM Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi further said, "MRO will also be developed near Jewar Airport, Jewar will become a global destination for Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) of aircraft."

"Jewar Airport will be a huge airport with an annual capacity of 70 million passengers by the year 2040. Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will be connected to Jewar Airport, the proposal has been sent to the Government of India. Jewar Airport would have connectivity with Eastern Peripheral Road, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail," CM further added.

