Major crackdown on Prayagraj's Jamia Habibiya Madrasa, accounts seized, foreign funding under probe

In a significant development, authorities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified their crackdown on Jamia Habibiya Madrasa, days after it was sealed for its involvement in a fake currency note racket. The police have now seized three bank accounts belonging to the madrasa, further tightening their grip as investigations expand into its financial dealings.

The police said, the accounts in question, held at State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank, have been completely frozen, with the madrasa’s management no longer able to access the funds. They said that the officials have requested detailed records from the banks, including the sources of deposits and transfers since the accounts were opened.

"Initial investigations revealed that a significant portion of the funds came from foreign sources, with ₹40 lakh currently deposited in one of the accounts," the police added.

Illegal Construction Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, in addition to financial scrutiny, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has taken action regarding the illegal construction of the madrasa. After sealing the premises, a notice was issued demanding that the madrasa’s management provide documentation and an explanation for the unauthorized buildings by September 18. Failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in the demolition of the structures, as no official approval was granted for the constructions.

Arrests and Investigation into Foreign Links

It is pertinent to note that the madrasa came under scrutiny following the arrest of its principal, Tafsirul Arifin, and Maulana Zahir Khan, along with two other individuals, for their alleged involvement in a fake currency printing racket. All four have been sent to jail, and authorities are now investigating the madrasa's foreign funding and potential links to extremist organizations.

The Prayagraj police have filed for the remand of the accused, with a court decision expected on Saturday. Investigators are hopeful that further interrogation will lead to more revelations about the scope of the madrasa’s operations and its connections.