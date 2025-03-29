Indian Air Force engineer shot dead in broad daylight at Prayagraj residence Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh said an unknown person shot at him from the window while he was sleeping in his room

An Indian Air Force engineer was shot dead on Saturday morning. The incident took place at his official residence in the cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. As per the update shared by Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh, an unknown person shot at him from the window while he was sleeping in his room. 51-year-old Air Force civil engineer SN Mishra succumbed to his injuries at the Army hospital.

Received bullet in the chest

As per the initial update, Mishra received a bullet in his chest, and he was rushed to the Army hospital. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, and further details will be shared accordingly.

Mishra is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family, and further legal action will be taken, said the SHO.