India TV Poll Result: Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh?

Image Source : PTI India TV Poll: Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in UP?

After Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to face a major election in Uttar Pradesh. In the recently concluded general elections, the results for the saffron party in this major state were not the desired ones and raised questions on the functioning of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In weeks that followed after Lok Sabha results, several party meetings took place in which the reasons of poor show in the Uttar Pradesh for the BJP were discussed and strategies for the future were worked upon.

Now as deliberations over the general election results are over, the party is going to face an acid test as the state is set to witness bypolls on 10 Assembly seats. Ahead of the elections, dates of which are yet to be announced, India TV conducted a poll asking its readers, Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh?

At least 87 per cent of the respondents believed that 'YES' the chief minister will be able to bring back the BJP, nine per cent of them said 'NO' while 4 per cent of them didn't have any opinion.

