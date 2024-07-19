Friday, July 19, 2024
     
India TV Poll Result: Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh?

After Lok Sabha elections, 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go for byelections since the seats got vacant after the then-incumbent MLAs contested the general elections.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 20:01 IST
Yogi Adityanath, bypolls
India TV Poll: Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in UP?

After Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to face a major election in Uttar Pradesh. In the recently concluded general elections, the results for the saffron party in this major state were not the desired ones and raised questions on the functioning of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In weeks that followed after Lok Sabha results, several party meetings took place in which the reasons of poor show in the Uttar Pradesh for the BJP were discussed and strategies for the future were worked upon.

Now as deliberations over the general election results are over, the party is going to face an acid test as the state is set to witness bypolls on 10 Assembly seats. Ahead of the elections, dates of which are yet to be announced, India TV conducted a poll asking its readers, Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh?

At least 87 per cent of the respondents believed that 'YES' the chief minister will be able to bring back the BJP, nine per cent of them said 'NO' while 4 per cent of them didn't have any opinion. 

Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh?

India Tv - Yogi Adityanath, bypolls

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll: Will CM Yogi Adityanath be able to bring back BJP in the bypolls in UP?

  • YES - 87 per cent 
  • NO - 9 per cent 
  • Can't Say - 4 per cent
