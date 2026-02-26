In Japan's Yamanashi, CM Yogi Adityanath calls Uttar Pradesh best place for investment

Tokyo:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently on a visit to Japan, on Thursday described Uttar Pradesh as the most suitable place in India for investment, as he invited Japanese businessmen and firms to invest in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Yamanashi, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of 25 crore, is India's largest consumer market, which shows that the state has a lot of investment opportunities.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is writing a new saga of development, as he likened the state's beauty and resources with those of Yamanashi.

Per capita income increased thrice in nine years

On Thursday, Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh's per capita income has tripled in the past nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Earlier, the state was facing significant challenges, but the government is now working constantly to transform them into opportunities, Adityanath said.

UP aims to increase technical cooperation with Japan

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also held a bilateral meeting with Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, agreeing to increase technical cooperation in the agricultural and green energy sectors, and deepening industrial ties.

UP: Hub of global investment, tourism

While addressing the Indian community earlier, Adityanath had called Uttar Pradesh a hub for Diwali, Maha Kumbh and global investment. Law and order has vastly improved in the state, Adityanath said, adding that the condition of roads and infrastructure has also improved significantly in Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are also being made to ensure 24/7 electricity in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Investment proposals in Japan

During his Japan visit, Adityanath also visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility P2G, inquiring about clean energy technology. On day 1 of his visit, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 11,000 crore. MoUs were also signed with several companies, including Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry.