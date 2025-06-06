IAF Apache Attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Saharanpur during training sortie An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Saharanpur during a routine training sortie, with no injuries reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

New Delhi:

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing on Friday during a routine training sortie near Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to IAF officials. The helicopter safely returned to the Saharanpur air base after the incident. No casualties or injuries were reported in connection with the landing.

Precautionary landing details

The IAF officials did not immediately provide details about the specific reason behind the precautionary landing, but it is believed that the action was taken as a safety measure during the routine training exercise. More information regarding the personnel on board and the exact cause of the landing is awaited.

In a similar incident earlier this year, another IAF helicopter made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district in April. According to local authorities, the helicopter experienced some technical issues that prompted the emergency landing near Rangmati Dam. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the authorities confirmed that the personnel on board were safe.

Investigation underway

Following the precautionary landing in Saharanpur, IAF officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation to determine the cause of the event. The incident is being closely monitored, and the findings from the investigation are expected in due course.

In the past few months, the IAF has witnessed a series of incidents involving its aircraft. In February, a Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a routine training sortie. The two pilots ejected safely, and a Court of Inquiry was launched to investigate the cause of the crash. Similarly, in November of the previous year, a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, also due to a technical malfunction.

Despite these challenges, the IAF has continually emphasized the safety measures in place and the quick response of personnel in managing such emergencies, ensuring the safety of its pilots and crew during these incidents.

Ongoing training and safety protocols

The IAF continues to prioritise the safety of its personnel while conducting training sorties and operational exercises. Efforts to maintain the readiness of India’s defence forces remain a top priority.