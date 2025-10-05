I Love Muhammad row: Bareilly authorities seal properties of Tauqeer Raza’s close aides after violence | Video I Love Muhammad row: As the investigation progressed, police escalated their crackdown and arrested IMC National General Secretary Nafees Khan along with his son, Farman Khan, on September 30. Both have been identified as key organisers of the violent protests.

Bareilly:

In the wake of the recent communal unrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has intensified its crackdown on individuals linked to Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC). On Saturday night (October 4), the BDA sealed the house from which the cleric was arrested earlier this week, along with multiple commercial establishments belonging to his close associates.

Officials confirmed that Maulana Raza’s aide, Mohd Farhat Khan’s residence, and four shops owned by another associate, Mohd Nadeem, near Noumahla Masjid, were sealed for alleged illegal construction. Nadeem, who had rented out the shops, was previously arrested by Bareilly Police in connection with the violence that erupted late last month.

Violence linked to ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests

The actions come in response to the violent protests that broke out in Bareilly on September 26 following Friday prayers. Crowds had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and near Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan’s residence, carrying placards that read “I Love Muhammad.” The demonstration, initially peaceful, turned violent when protestors allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, leading to chaos in the region.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, identified as a central figure behind the unrest, was arrested earlier and remains in judicial custody. The police have so far booked 81 individuals in relation to the incident.

Nafees Khan was not licensed doctor

In Bareilly, authorities have taken bulldozer action on the property of Nafees Khan, who had long presented himself as “Dr Nafees Khan.” He operated a shop under the name “Dr Khan Optical,” but investigations following the recent Bareilly violence revealed that he was not a licensed doctor. As a result, his optical store has also been sealed. The Health Department has asked Nafees to produce proof of his medical credentials, directing him to present his registration certificate by the 11th of this month. Nafees Khan and his son had already been arrested earlier in connection with the Bareilly violence case.

Bulldozers return to Raza Palace

The property known as Raza Palace, partially demolished earlier by BDA teams, faced renewed action on Saturday. According to BDA Joint Secretary Deepak Kumar, “Bulldozer action is being carried out again at Raza Palace as part of the ongoing operation against illegal structures connected to the violence.”

Authorities also demolished the property of Dr Nafees, another senior IMC functionary arrested in connection with the same case. Officials confirmed that the operation will continue until all illegal and unauthorised constructions in the affected zone are cleared.

Arrests, internet shutdown, and administrative response

Police intensified arrests as part of the investigation, detaining IMC National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan on September 30. They were both identified as frontline organisers of the protests. With their arrests, the total number of people taken into custody rose to 81.

To prevent further escalation, the Bareilly district administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services from 3:00 pm on October 2 to 3:00 pm on October 4. Meanwhile, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive across several localities to clear illegally erected structures and ensure public order.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )BDA seals properties of close aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan following 'I Love Muhammad' protests.

Law and order tightened as probe continues

Authorities have deployed additional police forces around sensitive areas, including the Ala Hazrat Dargah and key intersections across the city. Investigations into the funding and planning of the protests remain ongoing, with officials maintaining that anyone found responsible, regardless of position or affiliation, will face stringent legal action. The continuing crackdown underscores the Yogi Adityanath government’s zero-tolerance stance on communal violence and illegal encroachments tied to public disorder in Uttar Pradesh.