Hathras stampede tragedy: Reward announced for main organiser, 6 arrested so far

Hathras stampede: The Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Devprakash Madhukar, the main organiser who is still absconding. Police have lodged an FIR against the organisers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in a stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said they have arrested six members, including two women, of the organising committee of preacher Bhole Baba's 'satsang' in connection with the Hathras stampede. The only accused named in the FIR is at large while Surajpal, who is also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said.

On reward of Rs 1 lakh on the main accused of the Hathras stampede, Dev Prakash Madhukar, his Advocate Dr AP Singh said, "I have received the copy of the FIR and I have full faith in the investigation agencies. Dev Prakash Madhukar is a heart patient and a member of his family has also died in this incident...He is a heart patient and is hospitalized as well but as soon as his condition stabilises, we will present him before Police and SIT so that further proceedings can be done properly. Dev Prakash Madhukar does not have any criminal record. We are neither going to initiate any court proceedings nor are we going to do anything..."

During investigation, it was revealed that the main work was to gather crowd and collect donations for the Satsang Committee.

Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur on Thursday said that all six persons who have been arrested worked are 'sevadars' (volunteers) at the 'satsang'. Those arrested have been identified by the police as Ram Ladaite (50), Upendra ingh Yadav (62), Megh Singh (61), Mukesh Kumar (38), and women Manju Yadav (30) and Manju Devi (40). Ram Ladaite is a native of Mainpuri district while Upendra Singh Yadav is from Firozabad, and the rest are local residents of Hathras.